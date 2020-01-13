Aurivo appoints replacement for Forde as CEO

The board of Aurivo has announced the appointment of Donal Tierney as chief executive officer (CEO) with immediate effect.

A chartered accountant and a fellow of the Institute of the Chartered Accountants, Donal has been chief financial officer of Aurivo for the past eight years.

He qualified as a chartered accountant with Deloitte and has completed the Executive Development Programme in the UCD Smurfit Business School.

Prior to joining Aurivo, Donal was finance director with Origin Enterprises Food Division.

Welcoming the appointment, Pat Duffy, chairman of Aurivo, said: “I’m delighted to announce the appointment of Donal as the CEO of Aurivo.

“Donal has played a pivotal role in the leadership and success of Aurivo over the past eight years and is a natural successor to the position.

“He possesses a wealth of experience in business leadership, finance and business strategy. He brings with that a clear focus, determination, commitment and understanding of the relationship with all stakeholders.

“His immediate priority will be to build on the financial strength he has helped to create and to continue to grow and develop this strength for all our members. I look forward to working with him, our board and all our team to deliver this.”

Commenting, the new CEO of Aurivo said:

It’s a privilege to take on the leadership of Aurivo at an exciting time in the agri sector.

“I look forward to working with the board, my colleagues and all other partners in our industry, to deliver on the strategic goals of the business, maximising returns to our member owners while maintaining a strong sustainable business,” Tierney concluded.