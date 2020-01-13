Met Éireann updates weather warnings for Storm Brendan

Met Éireann has updated its weather warnings for the country as Storm Brendan continues into this evening, Monday, January 13.

A Status Orange wind warning will remain in place for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

However, the national forecaster has warned that as Storm Brendan tracks away from Ireland, south-westerly winds will continue to reach mean speeds of 65km/h to 80km/h with gusts of 100km/h to 130 km/h and some higher in exposed areas.

Met Éireann has warned there is “a significant risk” of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge.

This warning will remain valid until midnight tonight.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning will remain in place for counties: Wexford; Cavan; Monaghan; Roscommon; Clare; Cork; Kerry; Limerick and Waterford.

This warning will remain valid until 8:00pm this evening, Monday, January 13.

There is currently no weather warning in place for the other counties, according to the national forecaster.

Rest of the week

Tomorrow, Tuesday, January 14, winds will be become light or variable for a time with isolated showers giving way to cloudy conditions in the morning, bringing rain northwards over the country.

Temperatures will be low tomorrow, only ranging between 3° and 5° at best throughout the country. Rain will turn wintry for a time, before clearing eastwards later in the day, followed by some showers.

Winds will become moderate to fresh and mainly westerly in direction; however, locally strong south-west winds are expected in the south-east during the afternoon.

Tuesday night will see showers on Atlantic coasts, but otherwise it will be dry and clear. There will be a moderate to fresh south-west wind, and temperatures will fall to 1° to 2°.

Turning to Wednesday, January 15, and it will be a bright day, with both sunshine and showers. The showers will be more frequent along Atlantic coasts, but isolated elsewhere in a fresh south-west wind.

Temperatures will be between 6° and 9° on Wednesday.