CAFRE beef finishing event to take place this Thursday

A knowledge transfer event taking place at Greenmount College this week aims to discuss some of the biggest areas of concern for Northern Irish beef farmers.

The event run by the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) will discuss feeding options and demonstrate practical ideas to maximise market returns.

The efficient production of beef in an environmentally responsible manner continues to be of vital importance to the Northern Ireland industry.

Around 80% of the beef processed in Northern Ireland is destined for Britain with the remaining 20% exported to the EU Market.

The majority of this beef is for the high-value retail and foodservice markets hence producing what the market requires is of utmost importance.

Advertisement

As a result, livestock must be able to thrive in a way that delivers a product the consumer demands through a combination of genetics and good management practices.

The event, which will take place on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at CAFRE’s Greenmount Campus, Antrim will cover: Supplying what the market requires;

Beef finishing feeding options throughout the winter finishing period. This will include efficient utilisation of grass silage and concentrates where appropriate to meet the nutritional needs of the finishing animal;

Selecting cattle for slaughter – maximising returns by meeting market specifications;

Financial benchmarking margins for finished animals.

The event will take place across two sessions. The afternoon session will take place from 2:00pm–4:00pm, while the evening session will follow from 7:00pm–9:00pm.

Those interested in attending can arrive at any time during the sessions but please ensure that you do not arrive after 4:00pm or 9:00pm. Groups will leave every 30 minutes.