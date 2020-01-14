‘Farmers need to beware low-lying power lines’ – ESB

Farmers around the country are being warned to beware of low-lying overhead power lines on their farms, after the country was hit by Storm Brendan yesterday, Monday, January 13.

Speaking to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the ESB commented: “For the farming community, the message is to be vigilante as you go about your daily business.

“Even if there has been no power outage, there may still be damage, with low-lying lines,” the spokesperson added.

The ESB asks farmers or other members of the community to report any damage they see to: 1850 372999.

The spokesperson also confirmed that there were around 4,000 homes, farms and businesses without power.

“Crews are mobilising, and we hope to get everyone restored during the morning, although there may be some stragglers into the afternoon,” the spokesperson said, adding that the ESB was confident that all outages would be rectified today.

At one point during the storm yesterday, some 48,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power.

According to an ESB statement, most of the damage resulted from fallen trees on overhead lines.

Yesterday, the ESB gave the following advice for those without power: Stay Safe, Stay Clear: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372999 and listen to recorded messages carefully;

Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost;

Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored;

Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames;

Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries;

Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

Storm Brendan has now passed over Ireland, although the national forecaster, Met Éireann, has said that the south-east coast will become very windy in the afternoon, with windy and breezy conditions persisting around the country for the coming days.