‘Too many groups isn’t the greatest thing in the world – but that’s democracy’

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice believes the presence of multiple farmer representative groups in Ireland is part of “living in a democracy”.

Speaking tonight (March 7) on the season two premiere of FarmLand, the Roscommon-Galway representative spoke openly and frankly about the growing number of farm bodies that operate across the country.

As it stands, these entities include: the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA); the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA); the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA); Macra na Feirme, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA); the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG); the Irish Family Farm Rights Group (IFFRG); and the Beef Plan Movement.

This week, another newly-formed farm group – Talamh Beo (Irish for ‘live ground’ or ‘live land’) – arrived on the scene announcing that it is to host its first meeting this weekend in Co. Galway, with the stated aim of producing “sustainable methods” of production.

When asked if there are too many voices around the table, Fitzmaurice said farmers “obviously feel” there is “a need” for more representation.

They obviously feel let down by some organisations that’s why other splinter groups are set up.

“It is very hard for farm organisations when you look at the likes of the west of Ireland where there are lots of smaller family farms; in other parts of the country there are larger farms.

“We know that 80% of the grants go to 20% of the farmers; a lot of farmers are aggrieved.

Then you have hill farmers in different parts so the country and it’s like balancing a weighing scales – it’s hard to keep everyone happy.

“That’s why you will have more farming organisations because some of the farmers, when you talk to farmers, they feel they don’t be represented by one or other and so you will have more groups.