FarmLand Season 2 Episode 1

FarmLand – AgriLand’s weekly digital show focusing on on agricultural news and current affairs – is back with a bang for Season 2, premiering tonight (Thursday, March 7).

On this week’s episode of FarmLand, MEP Mairead McGuinness discusses the likelihood of chlorothalonil facing a ban. She touches on the possible consequences on Irish farmers and the environmental impact of agro-chemicals.

Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway Michael Fitzmaurice talks about Brexit, farming organisations and the challenges facing Irish farming today. Highlighting what he sees as “scaremongering” surrounding Brexit, the TD also gives his views on the proposed re-wetting of 270,000ha of Irish bogland.

Finally, Padraig Madden from FRS covers labour on dairy farms as calving season continues. Highlighting the “multifaceted approach” needed, Madden notes the importance of health and safety at this busy time.

Meanwhile, AgriLand went down to Teagasc Oakpark to hear the potential implications that a ban on chlorothalonil would have on the Irish tillage sector.

Farmers in Kilkenny Mart also gave their views on a variety of current topics, particularly issues impacting on farming.