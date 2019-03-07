ATV and tools stolen in Oldcastle overnight burglery

A dairy farm in Loughcrew, Oldcastle, Co.Meath has become the latest victim of overnight robbery when a Honda 420 manual ATV, Husqvarna chainsaw and set of ratchets were stolen.

The robbery happened between 9:00pm last night (Wednesday, March 6) and 5:30am this morning.

The equipment was stored under lock and key in a shed on the farm.

The lock was broken by the thieves and the equipment was loaded onto the ATV which was then drove by the burglars of the yard.

It is understood the thieves left the scene heading in the direction of Kells.

Advertisement

Gardai are said to be investigating the incident and anyone who has any information should contact Oldcastle Garda station on: 049 854 1102.

Landcruiser stolen in Kingscourt

Meanwhile, another robbery in that region occured on Tuesday night (March 4) when a Toyota Landcruiser jeep was stolen from a house on the outskirts of Kingscourt town, Co. Cavan, between 10:00pm on Tuesday night and 6:00am yesterday morning.

According to the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division’s Facebook page, the jeep – with a registration of 06 DL – has a very distinctive front bullbar with spots and an LED light bar also.

An Garda Siochana said the keys of the jeep were taken by the thieves from inside the owners house.