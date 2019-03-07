Concerns raised over ICBF headquarters relocation

According to Fine Gael senator for the Agricultural Panel, Tim Lombard: “The big concern in west Cork at the moment is the ICBF relocating its entire operation into Ballincollig, Co. Cork – a suburb of Cork City.”

The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) is currently based in Highfield House, Shinagh, Bandon, Co. Cork.

According to Lombard, the reasoning for the ICBF relocating to Ballincollig is because it is “proving difficult to get graduates out to Bandon”.

Bandon is 20 miles to the south-east of Cork City.

Lombard added: “Stakeholders are becoming increasingly concerned about the relocation as it will have 100 rural jobs taken out of Bandon and relocated towards the city.”

It’s becoming very argumentative as it is going against the ethos of trying to sustain rural towns and agricultural rural-based jobs.

Continuing, he added: “This organisation was set up to make farming in rural Ireland more profitable.”

“So there is a real split at the moment between both the agriculture community on one side and the ICBF on the other side.”

“We need to make sure that if they are to expand; they should try and keep their Bandon base. If they have to try and look for accommodation, there is a former Department of Agriculture office lying empty in Dara, Clonakilty, Co. Cork.