Pedigree Angus heifer up for grabs in AgSoc Grand Raffle

University College Dublin’s Agricultural Society (AgSoc) has officially launched the 2019 UCD AgSoc Grand Raffle with a total of six prizes up for grabs.

This year’s top prize – a 5-star pedigree Angus heifer – has been kindly donated to AgSoc by Irish Angus Cattle Society members – Michael and Sean Cronin.

According to a statement from AgSoc, the father and son farming duo run an “impressive” herd of pedigree Angus cattle on their farm in Croom, Co. Limerick.

First prize: A pedigree Irish Angus heifer;

Second prize: 1t of Gouldings Richland Fertiliser;

Third prize: A one night stay with dinner at Mount Wolseley Hotel, Tullow, Co. Carlow;

Fourth Prize: Moocall calving sensor;

Fifth prize: Procalf milk-replacer to the value of €250 from Interchem Ireland Limited;

Sixth prize: Oxide paint worth €140 from Treacy Decor, Co. Roscommon.

The AgSoc auditor, Michael Geary, paid a visit to the Cronin’s farm recently to view the heifer.

Commenting on the raffle, AgSoc’s auditor, Michael Geary, explained that he was contacted by the Irish Angus Cattle Society’s John O’Sullivan, to inform Geary that one of its members (Sean Cronin) wished to donate a heifer for the raffle.

Geary explained that this was because the Cronin family felt very strongly about the charities being supported by UCD AgSoc this year.

Geary said: “AgSoc would like to sincerely thank the Cronin family for donating this heifer and to all the other companies who kindly donated prizes to the AgSoc Grand Raffle.

The heifer is a fine animal and its mother is a former show champion, so there is great breeding in this heifer.

The draw for the raffle will be taking place on April 9 in UCD.

“AgSoc will be in marts across the country selling tickets so do keep an eye out for us,” Geary concluded.