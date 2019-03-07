‘The Big Hello!’ initiative welcomed by Macra na Feirme

Macra na Feirme has welcomed the recent announcement that €10,000 is to be made available to each of 31 local authorities as part of ‘The Big Hello!’ initiative.

The funding was announced yesterday (Wednesday, March 6) by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring.

A recent survey carried out by Macra found that one third of its young farmers believe that rural isolation is the biggest issue facing Ireland’s rural communities followed by depopulation.

‘The Big Hello!’ is a national community weekend and will take place over the May Bank Holiday Weekend (May 4 – May 6).

The initiative aims to support communities to host events in order to strengthen community ties and tackle the problem of social isolation.

Commenting on the announcement, Macra na Feirme’s national president ,James Healy, said: “Macra na Feirme has been a trailblazer in the area of building community spirit with our annual ‘Know Your Neighbour’ events around the country.

This announcement of funding from the government is very much welcomed, as it will allow Macra clubs to access Government funding for their ‘Know Your Neighbour’ events.

“As our members know from their years of work within the community, a barbeque, coffee morning or picnic can make all the difference to people living in social isolation and I hope the availability of this funding will encourage even more Macra clubs to host their own Know Your Neighbour event this year.”

Funding for events is available to residents’ committees and community and voluntary groups through their local authorities.

Further details can be found on the Department of Rural and Community Development’s website.