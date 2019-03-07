Auction report: Tillage tackle goes ‘under the hammer’

An on-site auction of tractors and farm machinery took place at Washpit Farm, Grimston, King’s Lynn (England), on Wednesday, February 20.

The sale involved some noteworthy lots, including two combines harvesters and several high-horsepower, as well as a myriad of other items.

The auction was conducted by Cruso & Wilkin.

This reports focuses on some of the machinery/implements that were up for grabs. Look out for accompanying reports, in which we detail what other lots sold for.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction.

No ‘buyer’s premium’ applies to the (hammer) prices.

Prices are subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.