Alltech brand certified by international environmental company

Alltech’s “flagship brand” – a yeast culture for ruminant diets – has been certified by a major international environmental services company.

Yea-Sacc has been validated by Carbon Trust to reduce cattle methane emissions and nitrogen excretion rates.

According to the animal nutrition company, Yea-Sacc is the only yeast culture used in ruminant diets that has been recognised by Carbon Trust.

Carbon Trust is an international company that provides advice for businesses, governments and other institutions on reducing emissions.

Carbon Trust came to its decision based on evidence from public research, and on-farm trials, which, it is claimed, demonstrates the efficiency of Yea-Sacc in ruminant diets.

Alltech argues that Carbon Trust’s findings show that reducing emissions does not need to negatively effect animal performance, saying that Yea-Sacc increases milk yield, fat and protein content, and nitrogen uptake.

Matthew Smith, vice-president of Alltech, said: “This recognition from the Carbon Trust is another hugely exciting milestone for Yea-Sacc, the product that put Alltech on the map in the early 1980s.”

For many years, Alltech has been working with farmers to help them determine exactly where their operations fit into the emissions picture and to reduce their carbon footprint.

“The Carbon Trust certification is a significant development for Alltech and for our customers, who are equally as committed to reducing farming’s impact on the environment,” he added.

Smith’s company argues that methane is an indicator of waste not only for the animal, but also for farm profitability, and that increasing animal efficiency helps the animal retain more “potential energy”.

Alltech will make further announcements on on it carbon emission plans during its upcoming European Technical Summit in Dublin from March 13 to 15.