Devenish and Queen’s University launch doctoral programme

The Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) at Queen’s University Belfast is to host a doctoral training programme in partnership with agri-tech company Devenish.

The scheme will offer two PhD studentships in research areas at the cutting edge of agri-food innovation.

Centred around the company’s ‘One Health, From Soil to Society’ vision, the Devenish Doctoral Training Programme will allow two students to specialise in a number of fields, from soil and health management, new product development, animal and human nutrition to regulatory affairs, supplemented by a placement within Devenish.

The move extends a historic partnership between Queen’s and Devenish.

Prof. Nigel Scollan, director of IGFS said: “This programme represents a valuable opportunity for PhD students to be at the forefront of industry-leading research, while developing their professional skills within a dynamic, international organisation.

It encapsulates what IGFS is all about – world-leading research twinned with real-world application – and why we put such an emphasis on our strong links with industry so that, together, we can help write the road-map for the future of agri-food.”

Gillian McAuley, group HR director, Devenish said: “Globally, the agri-food industry is facing the complex problem of feeding a growing population in a way that is safe, nutritious and sustainable.

Advertisement

“Our partnership with Queen’s University, rooted in our holistic ‘soil to society’ vision, will allow us to nurture the very best talent and produce the next generation of industry-leading thinkers.

“Our hope is that the Devenish Doctoral Training Programme will produce world-class, cross-disciplinary scholars with a deep understanding of how to optimise the use of nutrients in soils, plants, animals and humans, as well as the importance of nutrition for good health and the prevention of ill health.

“By investing in skilled research, we are investing in the long-term stability of the agri-food sector.”

Applications for the programme remain open until March 29.