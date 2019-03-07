Auction report: ‘High-value’ tractors and kit change hands

An on-site auction of tractors and farm machinery took place at Hose Lodge Farm, Nottinghamshire (England), on Thursday, February 21.

The sale involved some noteworthy lots. It was conducted by Brown & Co.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction.

No ‘buyer’s premium’ applies to the (hammer) prices.

Advertisement

Prices are subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

This 2010 John Deere 7430 (below) was listed as: Premium; 540/65 R30 front and 650/65 R42 rear tyres; air-conditioning; front axle and cab suspension; 4,598 hours. It sold for £50,480.

There were other tractors up for grabs too, along with a pair of (JCB) telescopic handlers and numerous other items.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.