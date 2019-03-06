New farm organisation to host first meeting this weekend

A newly-formed farm organisation is to host its first meeting this weekend in Co. Galway, with the stated aim of producing sustainable methods of production.

Talamh Beo (Irish for ‘live ground’ or ‘live land’) will hold its meeting this Saturday, (March 9), at Kilrickle Hall, just outside the town of Loughrea.

The group says that its demands are food sovereignty, sustainable livelihoods and strong communities, among others.

We aim to raise awareness of the obstacles and challenges faced by small-scale producers and family farms, and the role that farmers can play in providing environmental stewardship, livelihoods, strong communities, animal welfare and high-quality affordable food.

The group says that it will campaign for policies that support small-scale producers, family farms, local food production and food sovereignty.

Talamh Beo will also aim to defend alternative forms of agriculture, food production, processing and distribution, according to a statement from the group.

It wants farmers to interact with others to build a food and agricultural system which would serve people and communities.

We know we are not alone in trying to develop better alternatives in working towards farming with nature.

According to one of the members, Fergal Anderson from Co. Galway, Talamh Beo plans to “empower the voices of farmers who want to do their best for the land, the environment, communities and citizens”.

The group intends to align itself with an international movement for food sovereignty, and says it recognises food and agricultural systems as collective responsibilities, and the “right of communities to define their own food and agricultural systems”.