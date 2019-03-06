Toyota landcruiser stolen from Kingscourt in overnight heist

A Toyota Landcruiser jeep was stolen from a house on the outskirts of Kingscourt town, Co. Cavan, between 10:00pm last night and 6:00am this morning.

According to the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division’s Facebook page, the jeep – with a registration of 06 DL – has a very distinctive front bullbar with spots and an LED light bar also.

According to An Garda Siochana, the keys of the jeep were taken by the thieves from inside the owners house.

An Garda Siochana has issued a statement appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or may have seen this vehicle on the move to get in touch with Bailieboro Garda Station on: 042-9694570.

Stolen tractor found

Meanwhile, in the UK, police are appealing for information after a stolen tractor was found overturned on the side of a road in England recently.

Officers investigating the theft of a tractor from a farm near Dorchester are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The incident occurred between 5:30pm on Saturday (March 2) and 9:30am on Sunday (March 3) at a farm on Norden Lane near Maiden Newton.

A gate padlock was cut and a blue Landlegend 254 tractor was stolen along with a number of other items including 20 aluminium sheets, a battery and a generator.

Two chainsaws were also taken from a large metal container.

Muddy tyre prints indicate that the tractor was driven left out of the farm toward the A37, according to police.