Gardai appeal for info following implement theft

Gardai are investigating the theft of a log-splitter in recent times and have appealed for information on the matter.

The implement was stolen from Bengour West, Newcestown, Co. Cork on Saturday, January 9, according to a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana.

“The log-splitter would have to have been towed away when it was stolen,” the representative added.

If anyone has any information or may have been offered to buy a log splitter over the last few weeks, we would ask that they contact Bandon Garda Station on: 023-885-2200.

Meanwhile, last week Gardai issued an appeal for information following the theft of a trailer and two ride-on lawns from the midlands.

Advertisement

Issuing an appeal on social media, a representative for An Garda Siochana said that the implements were taken overnight on Saturday night in Co. Offaly.

“During the night of February 23/24, 2019, two John Deere ride-on lawnmowers were stolen in the Rhode area. Also stolen was an Ivor Williams Tuff trailer.

“This trailer is double axle, 8X4, with Peter Hosey’s name written on it.