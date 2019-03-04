Additional dates announced for NI dairy antibiotics workshops

A further eight ‘Responsible Use of Antibiotics in the Dairy herd’ workshops have been organised throughout March.

More than 320 farming family members attended the first cohort of workshops across Northern Ireland.

Organisers say feedback so far has been very positive and added awareness has increased across a range of areas, including how antimicrobial resistance develops, avoiding residues in milk and best practice in using antibiotics without compromising animal health.

Antibiotics have been an essential tool in combatting disease for many decades both in human and animal health. However, the phenomenon of antibiotic resistance is a growing concern worldwide.

The workshops are delivered by vets from Animal Health & Welfare NI (AWHNI) as part of the Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) programme and are free for farmers, farm family members and farm staff.

When can you attend?

The next wave of workshops will take place on:

Tuesday, March 5 at 7:30pm – Cohannon Inn, Dungannon;

Thursday, March 7 at 11:00am – Agri-Food Biosciences Institute (AFBI), Great Park, Hillsborough;

Tuesday, March 12 at 7:30pm – Loughgiel Community Centre;

Thursday, March 14 at 11:00am – Markethill Livestock Mart;

Tuesday, March 19 at 11:00am – Coleraine Young Farmer’s Club Hall;

Thursday, March 21 at 2:00pm – Gleno Valley Young Farmers’ Club Hall;

Tuesday, March 26 at 11:00am – Fermanagh House, Enniskillen;

Thursday, March 28 at 2:00pm – Newtownards Young Farmers’ Club Hall.

For more information on attending or arranging training in your area, contact Animal Health & Welfare NI (AHWNI) via email on: [email protected].