IFA calls out SuperValu on ‘Greek beef’ question

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has raised further question marks over the country of origin of beef used by Irish retail chain SuperValu.

Following on from concerns raised by the farmers’ organisation into a product labelled as ‘Argentinian striploin steak’ discovered for sale on the shop shelf, fresh questions have been asked.

Taking to social media today (Monday, March 4), the IFA Twitter account tweeted: “On Saturday, SuperValu gave us an assurance that ‘All of SuperValu’s branded meat including beef, lamb, pork, bacon and chicken is 100% Irish’.

On Saturday, @SuperValuIRL gave us an assurance that ‘All of SuperValu’s branded meat including beef, lamb, pork, bacon and chicken is 100% Irish’. Then our Livestock Chairman @woods_angus found this in their Wicklow store. It’s all Greek to us. pic.twitter.com/XjAXDN1BFa — Irish Farmers’ Assoc (@IFAmedia) March 4, 2019

“Then our Livestock Chairman Angus Woods found this in their Wicklow store. It’s all Greek to us.”

Argentinian issue

On Saturday (March 2) IFA members took to a SuperValu store in Cashel, Co. Tipperary, to voice concerns over the ‘Argentinian striploin steak’.

Chairperson of South Tipperary IFA, Erica O’Keeffe, said: “Local farmers were shocked to find beef labelled like this in a store in Tipperary.

“There is no Bord Bia Quality Mark on the product or any other information about the source of the beef.”

Commenting on the matter, the IFA’s president Joe Healy said: “While SuperValu is claiming that the Argentinian in the title refers to the sauce; IFA is insisting that Musgraves – SuperValu’s parent company – makes an immediate public statement on the matter.

“Beef farmers are going through an incredibly difficult time and the very least we would expect is that all Irish stores would stock only Irish meat,” he said.