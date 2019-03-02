IFA scrutanises Supervalu’s Argentinian striploin steak

Members of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) were in SuperValu in Cashel, Co Tipperary, this morning (Saturday, March 2) to raise concern after a product labelled as ‘Argentinian striploin steak’ was discovered for sale on the shop shelf.

Chairperson of South Tipperary IFA, Erica O’Keeffe said: “Local farmers were shocked to find beef labelled like this in a store in Tipperary.

“There is no Bord Bia Quality Mark on the product or any other information about the source of the beef.”

Commenting on the matter, the IFA’s president Joe Healy said: “While SuperValu is claiming that the Argentinian in the title refers to the sauce; IFA is insisting that Musgraves – SuperValu’s parent company – make an immediate public statement on the matter”.

“Beef farmers are going through an incredibly difficult time and the very least we would expect is that all Irish stores would stock only Irish meat,” he said.

IFA beef investigation

In other IFA news, the national farm lobby group is currently seeking submissions in respect of its beef review which is being carried out by former chief economist of Bank of Ireland, Jim Power.