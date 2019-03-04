‘Wild goose’ car chase grinds to halt…in farmyard

A car chase which turned into a “wild goose chase” came to a dead end in a farmyard over the weekend, according to An Garda Siochana.

A car was seen by Gardai turning around and driving away from a Garda checkpoint in Co. Donegal, prompting officers of Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit (RPU) to give chase, tracking the fleeing Ford Focus.

The driver was eventually stopped after driving into a farmyard, bringing the pursuit to an end.

Following a check, it transpired that the driver did not hold a full driver’s licence, possessing a learner permit with no learner ‘L’ plates up.

The car was seized and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN) issued.

Giving an account of the matter on social media, the An Garda Siochana Twitter page said: “Letterkenny RPU: ‘We’re behind you’ – well in fairness you couldn’t miss us!

337 vehicles seized

On a related note, staying with learner drivers, it was recently revealed that a total of 337 vehicles were seized from unaccompanied learner drivers between December 22, 2018 and February 10, 2019, because they were not accompanied by a person holding a full driving licence.

According to An Garda Siochana, Sections 4 and 5 of the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2018, commenced on December 22, 2018.