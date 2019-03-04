€50/hour offered to train farmers in digital skills

A group based in Co. Roscommon is looking for tutors to lead classes in digital technology for farmers, offering €50/hour.

The Roscommon Leader Partnership (RLP) is looking to train up farmers in digital skills, in a programme that has already worked with 11,000 farmers and farm families.

The community development company has received funding from the Department of Communications, Climate action and the Environment under the ‘Getting Citizens Online’ initiative.

In 2017, RLP says that it was awarded the largest contract to upskill 7,000 individuals, with farmers and their families showing the most interest in the programme.

According to the group, the initiative “is a unique opportunity, whereby members of the public can avail of professionally-delivered, quality assured training which is free of charge to the participants; all that we require is that the trainees share the skills that they’ve learnt”.

Courses will be held in a variety of different locations, including community centers and marts.

The courses are 10 hours long, spanning four to five sessions over a two-week period; they are typically delivered in the evening time.

Farmers will be trained in the use of various farming apps and other kinds of technology.

With more and more of farm transactions being conducted online, it has never been more imperative for farmers to embrace the online world and make the shift from the traditional ‘blue book’.

RLP will be holding a number of recruitment drives to get potential tutors on board for the project.

No previous experience in a similar role is required, according to the group; anyone who is interested in taking part should bring a copy of their CV, and should have some knowledge of farming.

Following that, the tutors will undergo some training themselves, and will then move onto organising the courses.

The dates and locations for the recruitment drives are below. Click on the links to register.