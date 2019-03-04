SuperValu: Wrong code key to ‘country of origin’ confusion

SuperValu has confirmed that 100% of its branded meat range is Irish, with a product labelling mistake to blame for recent country of origin confusion.

In statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for SuperValu said: “We have confirmed that the beef in both cases is 100% Irish.

“SuperValu Cashel was selling Irish striploin steak, with an Argentinian hot sauce rub. The product label, in this instance, may have caused confusion.

Similarly, with regards to the allegation about our Wicklow store, the beef in the image is 100% Irish, but the wrong country code was keyed in when labelling the product resulting in a printing error.

“SuperValu has a longstanding commitment to Irish farmers and 100% of our SuperValu branded beef is Irish.”

The company was responding to a concern raised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) this morning (Monday, March 4) that meat sourced from a SuperValu store in Co. Wicklow originated in Greece.

The meat in question, beef round roast, displayed a label stating that its country of origin is Greece.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, IFA members took to a SuperValu store in Cashel to raise concern over the ‘Argentinian Striploin Steak’ on sale.