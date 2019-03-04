Farm safety workshop on the way next week

A number of rural organisations are coming together to hold a joint spring farm safety event next week.

Kilrush members of An Garda Siochana, along with the Department of Agriculture, the Health and Safety Authroity (HSA), Embrace FARM, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Teagasc are involved in the workshop.

AgriKids and Height for Hire are also involved in the preparations.

The event will be held on a working dairy and beef enterprise, the farm of Pat and Chrissie Curtin in Lacken, Kilmihil, Co. Clare on Thursday, March 14.

According to organisers, an action-packed day is in store with quad bike and livestock handling demonstrations on the day, centring around cattle and sheep.

In addition farm accident survivors will give accounts of their stories, while mental health talks will also take place.

Founder of AgriKids Alma Jordan and Wexford sheep farmer George Graham will both be in attendance on the day.

From a societal standpoint, Gardai will give a talk on trailer and weight restrictions, while a community first responder will also give first aid advice at the event.