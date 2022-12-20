The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that Tirlán must give their impacted suppliers more clarity and detail on the latest Fixed Milk Price Support Scheme.

IFA Dairy chair, Stephen Arthur said: “In the last number of days, Tirlán suppliers have received adjusted Fixed Milk Price Support [Scheme] letters.

“Instead of bringing clarity, they have created more confusion and anxiety, with many questioning what volume of milk they will now have fixed going forward and at what price it will be fixed at.”

Fixed milk price deadline

The IFA has said that the original closing date for the new offer from Tirlán was today, Tuesday, December 20, which the association claimed was “completely unrealistic”.

“We understand Tirlán [has] now pushed this back to December 30, via text message, in the last 24 hours,” Arthur continued.

“It’s not credible to expect farmers to assess such a complicated and important decision over the Christmas period when farmers are trying to spend time with their family and their advisors are mostly on holidays,” he said.

The IFA has said that Tirlán needs to extend the deadline to the end of January, 2023.

“They also need to organise, as soon as possible in the New Year, a public information meeting to fully explain what the latest offer entails,” Arthur said.

“IFA is more than happy to host this meeting, if Tirlán [wishes], where their representatives can use the forum to present their latest proposals.

“The communication on this new offer, along with the imposition of such a tight deadline, are both very disappointing.

“I hope Tirlán understands the confusion, worry and anxiety this is causing and [does] the right thing by extending the deadline and holding a public meeting to explain exactly what is on offer.”