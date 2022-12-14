Tirlán has today (Wednesday, December 14) announced that it will pay its milk suppliers 58.08c/L including VAT for November milk supplies, which is the same milk price as October and September.

The price being paid is at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

According to the co-op, the price consists of the following:

Base milk price for November unchanged at 51.08c/L (including VAT);

The Agri-Input Support Payment remains at 6.5c/L for all milk supplied in November, including volumes in Fixed Milk Price schemes;

A Sustainability Action Payment of 0.5c/L (including VAT) is being paid monthly on all milk supplied in 2022 to recognise specific sustainability actions being undertaken on farm. Suppliers are encouraged to register their sustainability actions now to secure the 0.5c/L for 2023.

Tirlán has said that the base price, Sustainability Action Payment and Agri-Input Support Payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

Advertisement

The Tirlán total price for November creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, is 63c/L (including VAT). This includes the Sustainability Action Payment and Agri-Input Support Payment.

Tirlán chairman, John Murphy said: “Market returns are below the current farmgate milk price, but the board has chosen to support milk price at the current level for November.

“Milk supplies have increased in certain regions but high farm input costs and environmental factors will mitigate growth levels.

“The board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”

Advertisement

Tirlán seasonality payments

According to Tirlán, seasonality payments will apply over the winter months of December, January and February.

A Seasonality Bonus payment of 4c/L (including VAT) will be paid on all non-contracted milk volumes supplied during December and January that meet quality criteria.

Sustainability Action Payment

Milk suppliers are reminded to declare their sustainability actions on their Tirlán FarmLife account to ensure they continue to receive their 0.5c/L Sustainability Action Payment in 2023.

Tirlán chairman John Murphy also thanked the large number of farmers who have already logged their actions.

The Sustainability Action Payment is worth on average €3,000 to a Tirlán milk supplier.