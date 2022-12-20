The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has today (Tuesday, December 20) published the Farm Business Data 2022 farm-planning handbook.

The handbook provides guides to budgets for all the crop and livestock enterprises commonly found in Northern Ireland.

There is also a section on Farm Support Schemes which details the operation of selected schemes such as the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

A ‘miscellaneous’ section includes a summary of nitrates and phosphorus regulations. It also includes details of taxation, fixed costs, machinery costs, hire charges, contractors’ changes, conacre rents and key DAERA contact points.

The Farm Business Data handbook aims to be a valuable source of information for farmers, their professional advisors, those undertaking formal training in agriculture or anyone who requires planning and budgetary data relating to farming in Northern Ireland.

The role of the handbook is to provide a comprehensive and authoritative source of physical and financial information that is tailored to farm planning needs in Northern Ireland.

CAFRE farrier upskilling

DAERA’s College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has opened applications for a farrier upskilling course on its Enniskillen campus.

The farrier upskilling programme has been designed for working farriers (who have at least two years’ experience) to gain a recognised qualification from the college.

Students will attend on a part-time basis, where they will develop foraging and shoeing skills. The course will result in a Diploma of the Worshipful Company of Farriers (DipWCF).

CAFRE said the course is designed to produce qualified professional farriers who are competent in all aspects of hoof care including the selection, fit and application of horse shoes.

DAERA said applications are still currently being accepted for the next intake, which is due to commence in January 2023, subject to there being sufficient numbers