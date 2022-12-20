Recent days have seen the first consignment of frozen pig semen exported to China by the Co. Down-based genetics operation, Glenmarshal Sires.

The delivery of 12 monthly consignments will be completed during 2023. News of the export breakthrough comes at a time of mounting diplomatic pressure between the UK and China.

But according to Glenmarsal’s managing director, Trevor Shields, this new business opportunity has nothing to do with politics.

“Driving it is Ireland’s reputation around the world as an elite location, where issues relating to pig and animal health are concerned,” he said.

“Our facilities were inspected by the Chinese authorities and found to be totally suitable as a semen export centre.

“Staff within the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs here in Northern Ireland also played a pivotal role in making all of this happen.”

Glenmarshal Sires

Each consignment of semen dispatched to China will comprise 4,600 straws, sourced from a mix of Large White, Landrace and Duroc boars.

They represent the very latest genetics developed by the Canada-based breeding operation, Genuses.

“We have been working with Genuses for the past seven years, distributing both livestock and semen to clients in the UK, Ireland, Europe and beyond,” Shields explained.

“What makes that business unique is its commitment to breed pigs that have been specifically selected to deliver the taste that consumers specifically want from the pork they are eating.

“The opportunity to supply China is a first for Glenmarshal Sires. However, we have previously supplied fresh pig semen to a range of countries throughout Asia, including Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam,” he added.

Shields believes that China’s interest in doing business now has been encouraged by that country’s commitment to rebuild its pig population, which was ravaged by a recent African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak.

“China and India, combined, account for one-third of the world’s pig population. Our growing relationship with Genuses has led to the establishment of nucleus breeding herds throughout the UK, two of which are located here in Northern Ireland,” Shields said.

“The fact that we are a fully accredited supplier of pig semen to China will have many positive implications for Glenmarshal Sires. The potential to grow the current level of business is obvious.”

Shields is acutely aware of the very strong economic pressures that have faced local pig producers over the past 18 months – chief among these being the tremendous hike in feed and all other input costs.

“The pendulum is slowly starting to swing back in the direction of profitability. But it could be next March or April before producers see themselves back at a breakeven point,” he said.

“After that, they need a sustained period of profitability to help make up for the horrendous losses made throughout this year and stretching back into 2021.”