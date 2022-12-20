People who use a group water supply scheme are being urged to check pipes for leaks in the wake of the recent cold weather.

The National Federation of Group Water Schemes (NFGWS) is also asking group water scheme members to conserve water this week due to increased demand caused by thawing pipes.

The representative organisation for the community-owned group water scheme sector in Ireland said that the freeze-thaw cycle of water can cause leaks in pipework and at joints or taps.

In a statement, NFGWS said that in recent days some schemes have reported an exceptional rise in water demand on their distribution network.

“Drinking water treatment systems have a design capacity and where this is exceeded, such systems, and especially filtration, cannot operate as effectively.

“This increases the risk of contaminants entering the drinking water supply.

“Increased water demand caused by leaks impacts water availability and puts stress on aforementioned systems. They can also lead to unexpectedly high water bills for some members.”

Although group water supply staff are working to locate and repair issues on their distribution networks, individual members are being urged to check their homes, businesses and farms for any leaks and report them.

Farmers should pay particular attention to cattle drinkers, outhouses and garages.

In some case water accumulation will be clearly visible but members can also check their water meters for any unexpected usage.

NFGWS added that members can also help to lower demand by making special efforts to conserve water this week.