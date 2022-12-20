Teagasc is seeking to boost its numbers next year through a recruitment drive for a panel of temporary agricultural advisors.

The successful candidates will be employed by the national advisory service for around five months and will have to be available to start work in early January 2023.

The new staff will help in the provision of advisory support and services to clients from January to May.

The group will be employed as an agricultural development officer grade I, which comes with a starting salary of €37,067 per annum.

Applications can be made for the following advisory regions: Cork East; Cork West; Tipperary; Waterford/Kilkenny and Wicklow/Carlow/Wexford.

Teagasc has not been disclosed how many positions will be filled.

Those wishing to apply for the roles will have to hold a relevant level 8 degree in

agricultural science or equivalent, with a soil science module being “desirable”.

Teagasc noted that a candidate’s qualifications must meet eligibility criteria for inclusion on FAS accredited advisor list with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Applicants should have an expert agriculture knowledge and demonstrate how they stay abreast of current best practices and research.

The candidates must be informed on various environmental schemes including their contribution to water quality, biodiversity and environmental services.

Teagasc said that an applicant’s previous work on the nitrates derogation scheme and other farm schemes should be highlighted.

Candidates should also have experience in using the department’s agfood website and be proficient in the use of ICT systems.

The new advisors will have to provide their own means of transport, with travel and subsistence expenses included in the temporary contracts.

Applications for the temporary positions will be accepted up to and including January 6.

Teagasc said that interviews will be held throughout December and January until all of the vacancies are filled.