Dairygold, Ireland’s largest co-operative, has appointed Joe Tobin, who is a dairy farmer to its board of directors.

Tobin, who is from Camus, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, will take up the post on January 1, 2023. Joe Tobin has been appointed to the Dairygold board of directors

He had been nominated by the Tipperary regional committee to fill the Tipperary vacancy on the board and will succeed John O’Gorman, who will complete his maximum term on the board at the end of this month.

Tobin, who will represent the Boherlahan electoral group, has been a member of the Tipperary regional committee since 2014 and the general committee since 2019.

He is a former field sales manager with Munster Bovine and is a member of both the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).

Dairygold also confirmed today (Monday, December 19) that Patrick Clancy and Maurice Curtin have both been re-elected to the Dairygold board for a second five year term.

Clancy will continue to represent Mitchelstown region while Curtin will represent the Limerick region.

Earlier this month Tim Healy, the chief operations officer for Dairygold, retired after 37 years with the co-op.

Dairygold November milk price

The co-op last week confirmed that it had maintained the November milk price to its suppliers at 57.5c/L, the same price it offered suppliers in October and also September.

It is based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

According to Dairygold, this milk price equates to an average November farmgate milk price of 75.5c/L, based on average November milk solids achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

The milk price for November was based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 62.7c/L.

A company spokesperson had noted that although dairy markets had weakened in recent weeks because of an increase in global milk supply and a reduction in demand driven by high prices, the Dairygold board had agreed to maintain the current milk price for November milk supply.