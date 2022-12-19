Carbery Group has announced today (Monday, December 19) that it will maintain its milk price for November supplies.

If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price for November of 57.8c/L inclusive of VAT, a 0.5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus, and a 0.5c/L futureproof sustainability bonus.

A spokesperson for Carbery said they will continue to monitor dairy markets and global demand into 2023.

In September, Carbery began to pay out a sustainability bonus of 0.5c/L to farmers who have committed to the processor’s ‘FutureProof’ sustainability programme.

Advertisement

This 0.5c/L is paid on all milk supplied in 2022 to farmers who have signed a sustainability pledge and agreed to undergo a water assessment under the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP).

To date, this bonus has been paid to over 95% of Carbery suppliers, the processor said.

Carbery is the latest processor to confirm its milk price for November, after several others announced prices last week.

Dairygold has maintained the November milk price to its suppliers at 57.5c/L, the same price it offered suppliers in October and also September.

Advertisement

According to Dairygold, this milk price equates to an average November farmgate milk price of 75.5c/L, based on average November milk solids achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

Earlier last week, Tirlán announced that it will pay its milk suppliers 58.08c/L including VAT for November milk supplies, which is the same milk price as October and September.

Lakeland Dairies, meanwhile, has maintained the price of 58.85c/L, inclusive of VAT, in the Republic of Ireland for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland maintained the price of 47.5p/L, including an input support payment of 1.5p/L. All fixed milk-price contracts will receive a 7p/L supplementary payment, plus the additional 1.5p/L input support payment.

The Kerry Group base price will be 56c/L including VAT, at constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.