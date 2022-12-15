Dairygold has maintained the November milk price to its suppliers at 57.5c/L, the same price it offered suppliers in October and also September.

It is based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

According to Dairygold, this milk price equates to an average November farmgate milk price of 75.5c/L, based on average November milk solids achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

Dairygold milk price

The milk price for November based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 62.7c/L.

A company spokesperson commented that “while dairy markets have weakened in recent weeks due to an increase in global milk supply and a reduction in demand driven by high prices, the Dairygold board has agreed to maintain the current milk price for November milk supply”.

“The Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month by month basis.”

Other November milk prices

Earlier this week, Lakeland Dairies, Kerry and Tirlán also announced their milk price for November.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies maintained the price of 58.85c/L inclusive of VAT for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

This includes a supplementary input support payment of 1.5c/L, inclusive of VAT, for all suppliers, including fixed milk-price contracts.

In the republic, all fixed milk-price contracts will receive an 8c/L supplementary payment, plus the additional 1.5c/L input support payment.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies maintained the price of 47.5p/L, including an input support payment of 1.5p/L. All fixed milk-price contracts will receive a 7p/L supplementary payment, plus the additional 1.5p/L input support payment.

Meanwhile, Kerry’s base price for November milk supplies was announced as 56c/L including VAT, at constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The base price converts to 61.28c/L on the standard European constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for November, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 71.84c/L.

Tirlán announced that it will pay its milk suppliers 58.08c/L including VAT for November milk supplies, which is the same milk price as October and September.

The price being paid is at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.