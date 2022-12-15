Munster Auctions is holding its end-of-year sale today (Thursday, December 15) with a selection of plant and farm machinery, including a small selection of classic tractors, up for grabs.

The lots are available for viewing at the company’s site which lies adjacent to Junction 13 of the M8 near Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, before the sale, which kicks off at 7:00p.m.

Bidding is online only.

Sought-after workers

Included in the sale are four tractors of particular interest. These include a Ford 7610 which is described as being in very good condition. These tractors produced 97hp and enjoyed a 10-year production run from 1982 to 1992.

Also included is an International Harvester 856 with four-wheel drive and Quicke loader. Production started 1983 and lasted for two years and with 85hp when new, these machines still have great use around the yard.

Earlier classic

On the classic front from another era there is a Fordson Major, which is said to be in very original condition and good working order.

The body work appears to be present and in the sort of shape that will either reward a non too extensive refurbishment or will retain its patina. This being a much valued attribute amongst collectors nowdays.

A Massey Ferguson 135 is also on offer. This does look to have a good application of loving care bestowed upon it. The front grilles are intact and the rear tyres are looking hardly used, if at all.

Well-kept MF135’s always command a good price and the demand comes from either collectors of classic tractors, or those with a small area of ground to maintain.

Grassland and plant

Other lots include a new Kverneland mower, without conditioner, that should offer a good saving over something similar from a dealers yard, and a Pottinger Torro 4500 silage wagon, although no further details are present.

Plant available includes a JCB 13t digger, which is said to be in excellent condition, and a 2.7t Hitachi mini digger.