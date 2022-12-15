Arla Foods Ingredients has agreed a new supply arrangement with Belgian dairy cooperative Milcobel.

Under the terms of the partnership, Milcobel will provide whey protein retentate sourced from its mozzarella production facility in Langemark.

Arla Foods Ingredients said it will refine the raw material before using it to produce specialty ingredients for high-end protein markets. These include milk fat globule membrane (MFGM) for infant formulas and whey protein hydrolysates for medical nutrition.

Henrik Andersen, CEO of Arla Foods Ingredients, said: “The starting point for this agreement was the growing demand for high-quality specialty protein ingredients.

“We chose to work with Milcobel because of the very high standards to which it operates and the security of supply it offers.

“This is another great example of dairy cooperatives working together for the benefit of their members. It will also provide major new opportunities for our customers, particularly in the medical and early life nutrition sectors,” Anderson added.

Francis Relaes, managing director, Milcobel Premium Ingredients, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Arla Foods Ingredients – a company committed to innovation and an expert in specialist protein ingredients.

“For Milcobel, this is a further reinforcement of our strategy and a significant step up in the valorisation of our whey stream, which will translate to added value for our dairy farmer members.

“We take great pride in knowing that our whey will be used in high-value products for infant and medical nutrition. The commitment of our dairy farmers to supply milk of consistent high quality, coupled with the commercial skills and technical expertise of our teams, gives us a unique position in the global mozzarella market.”

Arla Food Ingredients

Arla Foods Ingredients describes itself as a global leader in value-added whey solutions.

It says that it discovers and delivers ingredients derived from whey, supporting the food industry with the development and efficient processing of more natural, functional and nutritious foods.

The company supplies global markets within early life nutrition, medical nutrition, sports nutrition, health foods and other foods and beverage products.

Arla Foods Ingredients is a 100% owned subsidiary of Arla Foods with its head office based in Denmark.

Milcobel Premium Ingredients specialises in dairy ingredients for the international food industry and food service sector.

It is a global player in mozzarella and high-quality milk powder, and provides the professional sector with butter, cream and whey.