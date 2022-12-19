Met Éireann has issued two separate Status Yellow weather warnings for high winds over the coming days across several western counties.

The national forecaster said that south to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 60 km/h with gusts of 90 to 100 km/h.

The first warning for counties Galway and Mayo came into force shortly before 5:00p.m today (Monday, December 19) and will remain in place until 6:00a.m on Wednesday (December 21).

A similar warning will apply to counties Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim between midnight and 6:00a.m on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The forecaster has also issued a Status Yellow gale warning on all Irish coastal waters today.

Met Éireann

As we approach Christmas, Met Éireann has said that conditions will be rather unsettled with rain and showers at times.

Tonight will be largely dry and breezy, there may be some scattered showers on the Atlantic seaboard and temperatures will fall to between 3° and 7°.

Tuesday will be windy with sunny spells and showers, some of which could be heavy and fall as hail. Highest temperatures will reach to 6° to 10°.

Advertisement

Wednesday (December 21), will see sunny spells with showers in the early part of the day although outbreaks of rain will develop in the southwest and gradually move across the country, top temperatures of 7° to 10°.

There will be heavy rain on Wednesday night bringing a possibility of localised flooding.

Temperatures will be similar during Thursday, with outbreaks of rain clearing to give way to light breezes.

It will continue to be dry through the night although in the early hours of Friday morning, some mist and fog patches will develop as persistent rain begins.

Met Éireann has said that there is still uncertainty around the forecast for Christmas weekend but the current indications are for more unsettled weather.