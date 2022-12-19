Payments under a number of schemes for tillage farmers have commenced, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has confirmed today (Monday, December 19).

Over €10 million in payments have started under the Protein Aid Scheme, the Protein Cereal Mix Scheme, and the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

Under the SIM, over €10.6 million will be paid to approximately 2,400 tillage farmers. This is an increase from 1,800 tillage farmers paid almost €8 million at this stage in 2022.

Minister McConalogue commented: “Based on its success since its introduction, I have decided to include the Straw Incorporation Measure in Ireland’s CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] Strategic Plan, with a commitment to run an annual scheme for the next five years in 2023 to 2027.

“This clearly underlines mine and the government’s long-term commitment to the tillage sector in Ireland.”

Payments of over €3.2 million have also commenced under protein crop supports to some 1,000 farmers, comprising the Protein Aid Scheme and the Protein/Cereal Mix Crop Scheme.

The minister said: “In March 2022, arising from the situation in Ukraine, I guaranteed a payment of €300/ha for protein crops. I also put in place the Protein/Cereal Mix Crop Scheme, to support farmers growing mixed crops.”

He added: “Both schemes have proven to be really popular with tillage farmers in 2022, while also contributing to the long-term sustainability of the tillage sector.

“For 2023, I have provided a €10 million budget for the Straw Incorporation Measure and I have more than doubled the annual budget for protein aid from €3 million to €7 million under the CAP Strategic Plan.”

Payments under these schemes are set to be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days.

The purpose of the SIM is to encourage tillage farmers to increase soil organic carbon levels by chopping and incorporating straw from cereal and oilseed crops. This will sequester carbon in tillage soils, thereby reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Farmers who committed to chopping and incorporating straw from cereal crops (wheat, oats, barley and rye) will receive €250 per hectare, with oilseeds being paid at €150 per hectare.

The Protein Aid Scheme was introduced in 2015 to provide support for the growing of protein crops to counteract the dependence on imported protein for use in animal feeds.

The Protein/Cereal Mix Crops Scheme is an element within the Protein Aid Scheme.