Forest management software company, Treemetrics based in Co. Cork has announced the launch of its new real-time forest monitoring and measurement platform.

Utilising advanced satellite imagery processing software, the “world-first innovation” provides real-time insights into forest health and productivity, the company said.

Platform users can access high-resolution satellite imagery, as well as advanced analytics tools to track changes in tree cover, biomass and other important metrics.

Due to tree growth, mortality and disturbance events such as fires and storms, forests can change over time which can become a challenge when measuring carbon.

This means that the carbon capturing potential of a forest can also change over time, and it is important to regularly monitor and update the carbon inventory, Treemetrics CEO Enda Keane said.

Launching the platform, which includes features to help forestry professionals and forest carbon developers monitor and manage their forests, today (Monday, December 19), he said:

“We are most excited to introduce this new forest monitoring platform, which represents a major advance in the way that forestry professionals and forest owners can measure and manage their forests.

“With the ability to access near real-time satellite imagery and advanced analytics tools, our platform provides a powerful tool for accurately calculating forest carbon credits.”

Users can monitor forests of any size or complexity, and the platform is compatible with a range of existing forest inventory and management systems making it easy to integrate into existing workflows.

The platform also includes an intuitive user interface and easy-to-use mapping tools to help users visualise and analyse their data.

Treemetrics previously announced that the company was selected to participate in an EU-wide project aimed at mitigating and adapting to climate change by better monitoring forests.

The software-based company founded in 2005 by Enda Keane and Garret Mullooly has spent a number of years developing new technology and provides pioneering solutions to the global forest industry in over 40 countries.

Treemetrics’ solution utilises recent technological advances in mobile applications, remote sensing, data mining and satellite communications technology and tailors them for maximum benefit for the forestry industry.