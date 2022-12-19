An arrangement which exempts veterinary medicine products from rules under the Northern Ireland Protocol has been extended by the EU to 2025.

Animal medicines are currently exempt from any of the rules relating to the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, but this arrangement was set to expire on December 31, 2022.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has previously said that 51% of veterinary medicines would be discontinued in the north if the protocol requirements were applied in full.

There had been calls from Northern Irish politicians and farm organisations for the exemption to be extended.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic announced today (Monday, December 19) that such an extension has been agreed.

Vice-President Sefcovic commented: “Throughout this year, the EU has worked tirelessly to facilitate the implementation of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland on the ground.”

“We have shown determination to find joint solutions with the UK government that work for all communities in Northern Ireland, protecting he Good Friday Agreement,” he added.

“Therefore, I am glad to announce that the commission has today taken steps to ensure the continuity of supplies of veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland, but also Cyprus, Ireland and Malta.”

Vice-president Sefcovic said that the decision means that people and businesses in those countries will continue to be able to buy veterinary medical products from within the UK.

“We have listened carefully to the concerns raised by stakeholders, particularly those in Northern Ireland. We understand those concerns. And that is why we are acting today,” he said.

The commission vice-president added: “By extending the current arrangements to December 2025, we are giving ample time to adapt.

“This is a practical solution to a practical problem and it underlines our genuine commitment to engaging constructively with the UK to find agreed solutions around the protocol.

“I am convinced that there is a window of opportunity for a positive outcome, for the benefit of people and businesses in Northern Ireland. My team and I will continue to work around the clock to that end,” Vice-President Sefcovic added.