Animal medicines are currently exempt from any of the rules relating to the implementation of the Northern Ireland (NI) Protocol.

However, this is only a temporary dispensation, the timeframe for which will expire in December.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has previously said that data from industry suggests that 51% of veterinary medicines would be discontinued in NI if protocol requirements are applied.

Given these circumstances Tom Elliott MLA is calling for the current exemptions to be, essentially, rolled over.

The Co. Fermanagh-based politician – and farmer – is the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) agriculture, environment and rural affairs spokesperson. He is a former Westminster MP and has represented agriculture in Northern Ireland at a political level for many years.

Advertisement

‘Common sense’ needed on animal medicines

Elliott is calling for “common sense” to prevail in order to ensure availability of animal medicines for use in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on problems facing the agri-food industry, due to the inclusion of animal medicines in the protocol, he said:

“The extended grace period for medicines comes to an end next month, at the end of 2022 and so far, the implementation of the full protocol rules would mean that potentially half of all veterinary medicines would no longer be available.

“The potential impact to our agri-food industry is significant to say the least and this should never have been allowed to happen.

“We have an agri-food industry that is second to none, with excellent markets in GB [Great Britain], the EU and right across the world, which contribute over £500 million to the economy of Northern Ireland,” he added.

Advertisement

“This is a very significant issue, not only for animal health and welfare but also for public health, the food supply chain and the Northern Ireland farming community. There is potential for severe repercussions.”

Elliot is arguing that the farming community should continue to have access to the same medicines that are freely available in any other part of the UK.

“The EU needs to recognise the problems that have been created because of dual regulations.

“The risks are very real and need addressing as a matter of urgency and that is why I have written to the UK Government to highlight this inequality and to ask that they do all in their power to resolve this.

“Medicines should never have been included in the protocol. I am asking for a practical common-sense approach to this issue, a solution that helps protect animal health and food security,” Elliott stated.