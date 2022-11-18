Thousands of community groups are to benefit from a €10 million fund to tackle energy costs announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, and Minister of State, Joe O’Brien today (Friday, November 18).

The Community Support Fund will provide small grants to a wide range of local community groups to assist with their running costs, such as electricity, insurance or other overheads.

Funding will be available to parish halls, community centres, local development associations, social clubs, senior citizen groups, and men’s and women’s sheds, among others.

Announcing the funding today, Minister Humphreys said community groups, like everybody else, are not immune to rising prices, and she fully appreciates the work carried out by volunteers in communities across the country.

“These local committees work hard to make sure they can keep the lights on and run fantastic local services and events for young and old to enjoy. I want to support these groups to make sure they can continue doing this great work on the ground in communities across the country.

“These will be small grants ranging from a few hundred euro to a few thousand euro but I know they will make a big difference to the groups involved,” Minister Humphreys said.

Community supports

Groups can also use the funding to carry out small upgrade works and to purchase equipment to support their activities, such as laptops and printers, lawnmowers, and training equipment.

The new fund has been devised to support groups with their energy costs who may not have been deemed eligible under previous government schemes, according to the minister.

Minister O’Brien said: “In recognition of rising energy costs the government announced a package of funding supports to business, cultural, health, sporting and community and voluntary organisations in September.

“We know that many small organisations and groups particularly those who serve in disadvantaged areas may not be able to access these funds.”

Minister Humphreys previously launched the €10 million Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme (CVESS), which will provide once-off support to the community and voluntary sector.

Funding will be provided to incorporated organisations and registered charities, which fall outside the parameters of other energy support schemes being delivered by government such as the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS).

This initiative forms part of a range of measures being undertaken by the department to support the community and voluntary sector, and to empower thriving, sustainable communities across Ireland. 

The new fund to help community groups tackle energy bills will be administrated by the Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) on behalf of the department.

Community groups interested in applying are encouraged to contact their LCDC over the coming days at the contact numbers provided. Contacts details are as follows:

LCDCTelephone Number
Carlow059-9170300
Cavan049-4378300
Clare065-6821616
Cork City021-4924000
Cork County021-4276891
Donegal074-9153900
Dublin City01-2222222
Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown01-2054700
Fingal01-8905000
Galway City091-536400
Galway County091-509000
Kerry066-7183500
Kildare045-980200
Kilkenny056-7794000
Laois057-8664000
Leitrim071-9620005
Limerick061-556000
Longford043-3343300
Louth042-9335457
Mayo094-9064000
Meath046-9097000
Monaghan047-30500
Offaly057-9346800
Roscommon090-6637100
Sligo091-9111111
South Dublin01-4149000
Tipperary0818-06-5000
Waterford0818-10-2020
Westmeath044-9332000
Wexford053-9196000
Wicklow0404-20100
Image source: Department of Rural and Community Development
ENERGY MINISTER HEATHER HUMPHREYS RURAL LIFE