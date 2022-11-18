Wind energy reached a new energy generating record in Ireland in October as it accounted for 45% of the country’s total electricity demand, according to a new report published today (Friday, November 18).

This was an increase of 95% compared to September and meant that, similar to 2021, wind energy was the largest contributor to power generation in October, the Gas Networks Ireland report said.

During certain periods last month, wind accounted for up to three quarters of power generated.

Given the nature of the renewable energy, wind supply dropped almost entirely at times last month resulting in less than 1% of electricity generation.

The report said that gas generated 39% of Ireland’s electricity in October, down 21% on September and down 10% when compared to October 2021.

At times during the month, gas powered up to 79% of the country’s electricity generation.

The share of electricity generated by gas did not drop below 15% at any point during October.

Coal contributed 7% of power generation in October – peaking at 23%, with a low of 3%.

Due to the mild conditions demand for gas was back by 2% on October 2021.

Year-on-year gas demand in air travel was down by 40% last month, it fell by 21% in the residential sector and by 13% in offices. However demand increased in leisure/sport arenas (+16%), education (+6%), manufacturing (+3%) and hotels (+2%).

Commenting on the report, Gas Networks Ireland’s head of regulatory affairs, Brian Mullins, said:

“In the two months of October and February this year, wind energy was largest energy source of electricity generation in Ireland. In the other eight months of the year it was gas.

“Collectively, gas and wind have consistently delivered over 80% of Ireland’s electricity supplies this year.

“October was a windy month, so it is not surprising to see the amount of electricity generated by wind energy increase.

“The country needs a ‘whole of energy’ approach to the future. We need to avoid seeing gas and electricity as separate and look at how to decarbonise the end-to-end energy system, not just individual fuels,” Mullins said.

Gas Networks Ireland previously stated that it does not envisage any disruption to gas supply during the winter months.

Around a fifth of the State’s requirements will be supplied by the Corrib gas field off the coast of Co. Mayo this winter.