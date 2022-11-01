Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) has said that it does not envisage any disruption to gas supply during the winter months according to the network operator’s 2022/2023 Winter Outlook.

The Winter Outlook indicates that there is both enough gas supply sources and enough network capacity to meet the anticipated gas demand projections over the coming winter period, including in the case of an extremely cold day that would only occur once every 50 years.

It is expected that about 21% of the state’s natural gas requirements will be supplied from the Corrib gas field off the coast of Co. Mayo during the 2022/2023 winter period.

Gas supplies from Great Britain via the Moffat interconnector – which is Ireland’s entry point for imported gas – will account for 79% of overall gas demand this winter.

It is expected that indigenous supplies in Great Britain and supplies from Norway will continue to be the main sources of gas in Great Britain this year.

The forecasted flows of gas from these sources are similar to the previous winter and coupled with the UK’s LNG (liquified natural gas) supply and gas reserves, means there are flexible and dependable supplies to meet variable demand, according to GNI.

GNI’s future networks manager, Maurice Power said: “The invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February of this year has led to ongoing concerns here in Ireland and across Europe about gas supply and energy security.

“However, while there is an elevated risk of disruption due to the uncertainty resulting from the war in Ukraine, we are not forecasting any disruption to gas supply this winter.

“There is currently enough gas supply and network capacity to meet the state’s expected needs,” he added.

Gas supply shortage

GNI said that it has robust and tested procedures in place to manage a gas supply shortage.

“We actively work with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) – the body responsible for Ireland’s security of energy supply – to ensure the risk of a supply disruption is minimised,” Power continued.

“We appreciate people may be concerned about energy usage as we head into the winter months.

“Gas customers can find practical advice and information, such as how to read your gas meter and provide this to your energy supplier on our website.”

Gas Networks Ireland

Gas Networks Ireland operates and maintains Ireland’s €2.7 billion, 14,664km national gas network, which it said is considered one of the safest and most modern renewables-ready gas networks in the world.

Almost 720,000 Irish homes and businesses utilise Ireland’s gas network to provide efficient and reliable energy to meet their heating, cooking, manufacturing and transport needs.

The gas network supplies more than 30% of Ireland’s total energy, including 40% of all heating and almost 50% of the country’s electricity generation.