The West of Ireland Registered Pedigree Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club is set hold its inaugural female sale of in-lamb shearlings and ewe lambs at Athenry Mart this coming Friday (November 4).

The sale will take place at 7.30p.m and there will be over 50 females on offer, including 32 in-lamb ewes and 13 ewe lambs.

For over fifty years, the club has been involved in pedigree Suffolk breeding in the West of Ireland. Founded in 1971, club breeders have always sought to enhance the breeding lines of their flocks to produce premium quality Suffolk sheep, the club said.

The inaugural ‘Western Stars Female Sale’ is an exciting advancement for club members and is a reflection of the quality of stock being produced in the West of Ireland.

Advertisement

Artificial insemination (Al) service sires used are fully registered and genotyped, or with genotype in process, so buyers can purchase with confidence knowing that lambs can be registered into the Suffolk Sheep Society South of Ireland, the club said.

All ewes forward on the night will be scanned in-lamb and will be veterinary checked prior to the sale.

Many of the breeders in the West of Ireland have stock forward for sale giving the opportunity for aspiring Suffolk breeders to purchase foundation stock to establish new flocks, or for existing breeders to add first-class bloodlines to their flock.

Service sires used are from some of the highest-profile flocks in Ireland, including the Ballinatone Flock that produced the record-breaking €44,000 ram showstopper in 2021.

Advertisement

Some of the other high-profile flocks from which service sires have been purchased include Cairness; Kells; Boreland; Glyde; Oakbridge; and Carragh, to name but a few.

There will be buyers’ prizes on the night for the top-three prices achieved to the value of €150, €100 and €80. Bidding will take place both ringside and online via MartEye.

Viewing is from 5.30p.m.