The Agri-Climate Rural Environmental Scheme (ACRES) formally opened for applications last week (October 19).

Farmers across the country are currently examining the list of general actions and payment rates to see which measures suit them best.

Depending on the farm system, location in the country and stocking rate, different measures will suit different farms.

One option that can increase farmers’ payments in the ACRES Scheme is the riparian zone measure, which offers a payment of €1,530/ha/year with a maximum area of 2ha eligible for payment in the measure.

Rules for riparian zone measure

According to the ACRES criteria, the riparian buffer strip(s) and zone(s) must be fenced off and stock-proof for the duration of the contract, in order to exclude all livestock.

Chemical or organic fertiliser cannot be applied to the riparian buffer and pesticides and herbicides are not permitted either, except for the spot treatment of noxious or invasive weeds.

Cutting is permitted but cannot take place between March 1, and August 31.

An access point into the buffer strip/zone is permitted to keep it managed, however the use of heavy machinery should be avoided within 2m of the bank.

Appropriate management/removal of non-native invasive species such as Himalayan balsam and Giant hogweed is allowed where necessary.

General vs. Co-operation

ACRES General is available nationally, however ACRES Co-operation is only available to farmers in defined high-priority geographical areas.

Map of zones eligible for co-operation: Source: DAFM

ACRES General offers a maximum payment of €7,311/year and ACRES Co-operation offers a maximum payment of €10,500/year.

The level of payment a farmer may achieve will be determined by the payment rates for the actions selected and undertaken to satisfaction.

Stay tuned to Agriland for more information on ACRES.