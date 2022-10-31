Hailed by the selling agent as a ‘truly outstanding’ roadside holding extending to 23.57ac, this land at Ballymaccurtain, Kilrush, Co. Clare, is for sale by public and online auction on Thursday, November 17, at 3:00p.m in GVM’s Limerick city auction rooms.

According to Tom Crosse, group property director, GVM Auctioneers, this is a “fantastic parcel of land”.

“It is located on the periphery of the thriving town of Kilrush, and enjoys extensive road frontage with obvious site or long-term potential,” he said.

“The land generally is excellent quality, laid out in grass and ideal for all type of farming activities.

“There is a single-storey derelict farmhouse on the land which should enhance the prospect of a planning.”

Advertisement

In terms of location, the property is “just a short walk to all the local amenities” the agent added. It is adjacent to Kilrush Golf Club.

Kilrush itself, he said, is an attractive costal and prosperous market town, with a vibrant marina for fishing and leisure craft.

“The streets and squares are well laid out and most of its built fabric consists of two and three-storey houses and shops over 150 years old,” Tom said.

“Many of the old shopfronts remain and are of a high standard in design and materials.”

Kilrush is on the N67, approximately 30 minutes from Ennis. Close by is a ferry linking Killimer and Tarbert, Co. Kerry. The town is serviced by bus lines run by Bus Éireann and Clare Bus.

Advertisement

“The town is well serviced with shops, a marina, restaurants, sporting amenities, including an 18-hole golf course, a secondary school and two primary schools,” the agent reiterated.

“Local tourism landmarks include the hugely popular seaside town of Kilkee, Doonbeg Golf Club and Scattery Island. Also within easy reach are The Cliffs of Moher, Lahinch and Liscannor. Limerick 80 km. Ennis 43 km. Shannon 64 km. Galway 110 km,” Tom said.

This is a private sale, he said, with the owner retiring.

“Prices have levelled off after a buoyant spring and summer,” Tom told Agriland.

The Kilrush property is guiding at €400,000 plus.