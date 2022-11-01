It will be breezy with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers this morning (Tuesday, November 1), which will become widespread during the afternoon and evening, according to the national weather forecaster.

Met Éireann has warned that some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged with the possibility of hail and thunder. Maximum temperatures of 10° to 13° in fresh and gusty southwest or westerly winds will be reached.

Tonight is expected to be quite chilly with clear spells and just a few showers at lowest temperatures of 3° to 6°, before cloud will thicken from the west and southerly winds will bring a rise in temperatures later during the night.

A nationwide Status Yellow wind and rain warning will come into effect from 04:00a.m tomorrow (Wednesday, November 2), and will remain in place until 9:00p.m.

Rain will spread across the western half and it will turn very windy by dawn tomorrow. A spell of heavy rain will occur, leading to flooding in places, and there is a potential for localised wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts.

It will stay very windy or stormy through the afternoon with rain clearing into the Irish Sea, and a mix of sunny spells and heavy thundery showers following from the west, according to the national forecaster.

Maximum temperatures of 10° to 14° will be reached with strong or gale force southerly winds, veering southwest to west in direction.

Wednesday night (November 2) will stay very windy and possibly stormy for a time in the north of the country with further severe and potentially disruptive wind gusts. Showers are expected to be heavy and thundery in Atlantic coastal counties.

Lowest temperatures of 3° to 7° in strong to gale force southwest winds are expected by Met Éireann.

Weather forecast

There will be some sunny spells and showers, some of which are expected to be heavy and prolonged, on Thursday (November 3). The lengthiest dry and sunny periods are expected in the east of the country.

Maximum temperatures of 9° to 12° will be reached with fresh and gusty southwest winds, veering northwest later in the day, according to the national forecaster.

Long dry and clear spells will develop on Thursday night as showers become confined to Atlantic coastal counties, with temperatures as low as 3° to 6° in moderate northwest winds.

Friday (November 4) looks set to be a mostly dry day with sunshine and just a few passing showers, however it is expected to turn cloudier in the west later in the day at maximum temperatures of 10° to 13° in light or moderate westerly breezes.

A band of rain is expected to sweep in from the Atlantic on Friday night, giving some heavy falls in Atlantic coastal counties, at lowest temperatures of 8° to 11° with freshening southerly winds.

The weekend is expected to begin cloudy and wet with outbreaks of rain pushing eastwards on Saturday (November 5), however rain will clear into the Irish Sea in the afternoon with sunny spells and a few showers following from the west.

There will be some showers in Atlantic coastal counties overnight, with lowest temperatures of 7° to 10° in moderate to fresh southwest winds, according to early indications.

Sunday (November 6) will bring plenty of dry weather with sunny spells and just a few showers, at maximum temperatures of 12° to 15° in fresh southwest breezes, according to Met Éireann.