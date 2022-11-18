Gardaí stopped a cattle lorry in Co. Roscommon this week after they discovered that a motorist who was disqualified from driving was at the wheel.

Officers from the Roscommon Roads Policing Unit (RPU) were carrying out a checkpoint in Roscommon Town when the livestock truck was stopped.

According to a social media post by An Garda Síochána, the driver of the vehicle was confirmed to have been banned from driving.



The driver was found have been disqualified and had no insurance.



The motorist who also did not have insurance was arrested at the checkpoint.

The motorist who also did not have insurance was arrested at the checkpoint.

Gardaí confirmed that the driver is now due to appear in court as a result of the incident.

Elsewhere, Gardaí in Co. Laois are investigating the suspected theft of a jeep and quad sprayer from a farm in the Mountrath area.

The owner discovered that the silver Suzuki Vitara had been stolen yesterday morning (Thursday, November 17) and alerted Gardaí shortly before midday.

The vehicle registration is 02-KK-2736. A sprayer designed to be attached to a quad bike was in the 4X4 at the time.

It is understood that the vehicle was taken from a cow road adjacent to the owner’s residence.

The jeep was used mainly for farm work and was described as “typical” of the type of 4X4 utilised for farm work.

Anyone with information that may lead to the recovery of the vehicle is asked to contact Mountrath and/or Portlaoise garda stations.