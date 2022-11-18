Met Éireann has said that conditions this weekend will be cool and changeable with spells of wet and windy weather at times.

The unsettled conditions are also set to continue into next week, according to the national forecaster.

Today (Friday, November 18) will be dry and breezy with good spells of sunshine in most areas.

There will be outbreaks of rain in the northeast and scattered showers could become heavy at times in the southwest.

Daytime temperatures will reach 7° to 10° and westerly winds will feel fresh.

It will be a cold and dry night with frost in some inland parts as the mercury falls to between -1° and 3° in light winds.

Advertisement

Saturday will be dry and bright in the east of the country but cloud will extend from the west bringing rain to all areas by the evening.

Highest temperatures will be 6° to 11° in strong and blustery southerly winds.

The rain will clear to scattered showers on Saturday night, eastern counties could remain mostly dry with clear spells.

The westerly winds will be blustery and lowest temperatures will be 3° to 6°.

There will be sunshine and showers during Sunday in moderate to fresh westerly winds and top temperatures of 6° to 10°.

There will be clear spells on Sunday night with a risk of grass frost in Ulster in lowest temperatures of 1° to 4°.

Advertisement

For those in the southwest, it will be milder as cloud builds from the Atlantic bringing some spells of heavy rain which is due to extend across the country.

The rain will gradually clear during Monday morning with scattered showers and sunshine to follow.

Temperatures will reach 6° to 10° in moderate west to southwest breezes which will strengthen later in the day in the southwest.

It will be dry, clear and calm on Monday night, frost may develop as temperatures fall to -1° to 4°.

It will be dry on Tuesday, however rain will extend from the southwest during the afternoon.

Met Éireann said that the outlook for later in the week is for more cool and unsettled weather.