Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for fog for the entire country this morning (Thursday, December 17).

According to the national forecaster areas of dense fog may lead to “difficult travel conditions”.

The warning, which was issued at 5:15a.m, is set to remain in place until 10:00a.m.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for Northern Ireland where thick fog will cause “tricky” travel conditions and delays this morning.

The warning for Northern Ireland is also to stay in force until 10:00a.m today.

Advertisement

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has said that weather this week will be changeable with some wet and windy conditions. The temperatures will be around average for November.

The forecast for today outlines that the fog and mist will be slow to clear this morning.

It will be dry and sunny in many areas during the day but in the southwest and west there will be some scattered showers. Rain is set to develop in east Ulster later in the day.

Highest temperatures will reach 5° to 11° in light to moderate westerly winds. It will feel milder in the west and southwest.

Conditions are expected to become dry later tonight in many areas apart from rain in northeast Ulster and scattered showers in the southwest.

Advertisement

The westerly winds will be moderate to fresh and temperatures will fall back to 0° to 5°.

It will be a similar picture for Wednesday, with rain again in northeast Ulster and scattered showers in parts of the southwest.

Elsewhere, Met Éireann said that it will be dry with sunny spells. West to northwest winds will be moderate to fresh and daytime temperatures will range from 6° to 10°.